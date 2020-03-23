Marion Board of Public Works and Safety (BOW) members passed a resolution Monday to help city business continue as smoothly as possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s corporate counsel Thomas R. Hunt explained the resolution waives certain procedures and formalities the BOW is usually tasked with as allowed by state statute when the governor declares a public health or disaster emergency.
Hunt said the resolution will give Mayor Jess Alumbaugh and City Controller Julie Flores the authority to pay bills without the approval of the BOW since it is unclear when the board will meet next due to COVID-19.
The resolution also waives the typical responsibilities of the BOW in areas including “the performance of public work; the entering into of contracts; the incurring of obligations; the employment of permanent and temporary workers; the use of voluntary workers; the rental of equipment (and) the purchase and distribution of supplies, materials and facilities.”
Instead of the BOW approving areas in this matter, the resolution states “the mayor shall have the authority to approve the same that would otherwise have been presented at the (BOW) meeting” if a meeting cannot be held due to COVID-19.
“When the crisis is declared ended, then, this will sunset and we’ll go back to normal where you’ll have to approve everything,” Hunt said. “Now, that doesn’t mean that city government runs amok while this is going on. When we all come back to normal, then at your next meeting whenever that will be, I will come and ask you to ratify everything that has been done before.”
Board members asked what options they would have and who would be responsible if a questionable bill is paid during this period. Flores indicated she would continue to send BOW members the bills like normal for review, and Hunt advised members to immediately make Flores and Alumbaugh aware of any issues they had should such a concern arise.
Board member Alex Huskey asked if other individuals who are responsible to report to the BOW, such as the building inspector, will be communicating with members virtually during the time before the next meeting.
Administrative Assistant to the City Attorney Aisha Richard said she will ask city workers who typically have business with the BOW to continue to send her any correspondence or updates that she will then pass on to the members.
Board member Linda Wilk suggested members continue to receive an “agenda” and supporting documents every two weeks like they normally do so they can continue to review what is going on and be better prepared to ratify everything whenever their next meeting takes place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.