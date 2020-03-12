On March 11, the Mar­i­on Munic­i­pal Air­port received a $152,000 grant from the Fed­er­al Avi­a­tion Admin­is­tra­tion (FAA) as a reim­burse­ment for the cost of con­struct­ing the airport's Snow Removal Equip­ment (SRE) Build­ing in 2015. City of Mar­i­on Board of Avi­a­tion Pres­i­dent Jim McK­in­ney signed the paper­work Wednes­day, mak­ing the grant official.

McK­in­ney applied for the FAA grant and said he was thankful to receive the reimbursement.

