The Marion High School Marching Giants are moving to the summer marching band competition circuit for the 2020 season.
With this change, the Marching Giants will compete in about the same number of contests, but over a shorter time period that begins earlier than the fall marching season. This will give more flexibility for students who wish to participate in other fall activities, including athletics.
