A Marion man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery following an investigation of a shooting that took place in Jonesboro on Jan. 21.
According to Marion Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey, Cody Ryan Hickman, 27, was located and taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. Separate from the shooting charges, Dorsey said Hickman is a person of interest in relation to the death of Deandre J. Oliver, 30, of Marion, and was being questioned by MPD officers Thursday night.
Oliver’s body was found in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street in Marion at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit regarding the shooting in Jonesboro, Sebastian Herrera, 18, told police a woman came to his apartment, claiming the man she was with, later identified as Hickman, was “going to put hands on me.”
The affidavit states Herrera let the woman inside and locked the door. According to reports, Hickman then allegedly shot through the apartment door and struck Herrera in the side at approximately 2:25 p.m.
Herrera reportedly grabbed his AK-47 rifle and fired several shots toward the male, and the man and woman both fled the apartment, the affidavit states. Herrera and a friend who was with him during the incident both claimed they did not know the man or the woman or why they were hanging around his apartment complex, the affidavit states.
Herrera was transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his side, the affidavit states.
Two days after the shooting, Corey Gentry, who had been recently arrested by the Marion Police Department on an unrelated charge, told detectives he received a call from Hickman shortly after the reported shooting allegedly asking Gentry and another individual to go to Jonesboro and pick someone up who was walking that “they would know who it was when they saw them.”
Later, Gentry said Hickman reportedly came to a Gas City residence with a “fresh bullet hole in his foot,” the affidavit states. Gentry told police Hickman allegedly said he had a Glock 19 9 mm and was shot with an AK-47.
Police said Hickman’s descriptions of the guns is consistent with evidence Indiana State Police crime scene investigators located at the scene in Jonesboro, including two 9 mm shell casings and Herrera’s weapon.
Police also made contact with the homeowner of the residence where Hickman allegedly met up with Gentry following the shooting. The man said the current tenant had left a few days ago and he found a man with a large bandage on his foot who he offered crutches to and told to leave, the affidavit states.
The homeowner found gauze, a white tank top, towels, rags and a sock with what appeared to be a bullet hole that all had red stains consistent with blood, the affidavit states.
Police attempted to speak with Hickman about the Jonesboro shooting when called to a Marion residence for a reported disturbance call on Jan. 25, but Hickman refused to speak with Indiana State Police officers, the affidavit states.
Eyewitnesses near the shooting on Jan. 21 described seeing a male and female driving a mid-2000s Chevrolet Impala or Malibu around the area near the time of the shooting, and video surveillance showed a white Chevrolet Impala in the area matching the eyewitness descriptions with at least two occupants in the front seat, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, the vehicle has still not been located.
The Chronicle-Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.
