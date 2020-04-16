A Marion man is in critical condition following what Marion Police Department (MPD) officers determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said officers responded to the 200 block of North 500 East at approximately 12:02 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of gunshots fired into a mobile home.
Officers found three bullet holes that entered the residence, and further investigation found the trailer to the east of the complainant's home had bullet holes that exited from inside the trailer, Dorsey said.
Officers heard moaning from inside the east trailer and entered due to the exigent circumstances, according to Dorsey. They found a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Dorsey said.
Officers located weapons in plain view next to the man, and he was still breathing and mumbling while being transported to Marion General Hospital, Dorsey said.
The man was later airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital and is reported to be in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.
