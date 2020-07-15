Main Street Marion receives 2020 national accreditation
Main Street Marion has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
Main Street Marion’s performance is evaluated by Indiana Main Street, a part of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
Over the past year, the Main Street Marion board has worked hard to realign itself with Main Street America and mission-driven, strategic objectives, including increasing annual donations by more than the previous five years combined and re-inventing the way annual return on investment (ROI) statistics are collected.
ISDH updates COVID-19 count
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Tuesday announced 662 additional COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing the total number of cases in Indiana to 52,685. A total of 2,582 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, with another 193 probable deaths reported.
As of Tuesday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 84 percent of ventilators are available. To date, 578,409 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 570,409 on Monday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
