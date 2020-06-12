Taylor University alumna Maribel Magallanes has been named Taylor University’s interim director of student leadership and cultural programs. In her new role, Magallanes will serve as one of two directors in the Office of Intercultural Programs (OIP) and will work with the OIP’s eight cultural student organizations. She will also provide leadership and vision for Taylor’s Act Six and Cultural Diversity Scholarship Programs.
Magallanes is a 2013 alumna of Taylor and last month graduated from Taylor’s Master of Arts in Higher Education (MAHE) program. According to Rev. Greg Dyson, Taylor’s vice president for intercultural leadership, Magallanes brings extensive experience in cultural programming, strategic leadership and cross-cultural organizational planning to this role. He added that she specializes in assisting with first-generation college students.
