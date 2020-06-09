Last week, Rep. Susan W. Brooks (R-Fifth District) announced Madison-Grant High School junior Jackson Manwell as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for the Fifth District.
Jackson’s drawing, “Indiana State Fair Midway,” was selected by a team of local professional judges. “Indiana State Fair Midway” will be displayed in the tunnel connecting all of the House Office Buildings to the United States Capitol, where thousands of visitors pass through every day, for the next year along with the winning entries from each congressional district around the country. This year, 13 students from eight high schools submitted their art to the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
