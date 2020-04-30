Richard Deisler moved to Fairmount in 1980.
In the past 40 years, Richard made such a profound impact on his community that amid a global pandemic, more than 70 people gathered to celebrate his 94th birthday from a distance.
“He's pretty much a local town hero,” said Barbara Morgan, the organizer of the party and a close friend of the Deislers. “There's nobody like him.”
After being cooped up in his house with his wife Mary for two months, Richard said it was so good to see his friends again.
“It was wonderful, just perfect,” Mary said. “He was very surprised and very impressed that people came and what they said. One lady’s card said, ‘We are all better off because of you.’ He's really impacted a lot of people’s lives.”
Deisler worked as the pastor of Fairmount Wesleyan Church for 11 years before retiring.
“I'm not all that important myself,” Richard said. “I owe a lot of what I am to my good wife, to be honest about it.”
Richard’s son Mark described him as faithful, a servant and kind.
“My dad has always been in the ministry of helping others,” Mark said. “He is always helping other people.”
Mark remembered growing up how his father would often come home and someone would be with him who had been stranded or in need of help.
“That was a common occurrence,” Mark said. “He would bring them to our house, and my mom would feed them, and we would help them get on their way.”
After Richard retired, Mark said he worked part-time at a hardware store, where he continued to connect with people on a real level.
“We used to joke that he probably could have run for mayor because he was so well thought of in the community,” Mark said. “I think that was evidenced by the amount of people that came out and the enthusiasm and excitement to honor him on his birthday.”
Among those who came out to celebrate Richard was his neighbor, Rita Royal.
“He basically is a friend to everybody,” Royal said.
Royal remembered seeing Richard lying on the ground when she came out to mow her lawn a couple of years ago.
“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, has he fallen?’” Royal said. “No, he was planting seeds. He grows a nice big garden.”
Since Richard is not able to bend over like he used to, Royal said he lays down in his garden to plant seeds.
“They like to share their goods. He knows my favorite is tomatoes,” Royal said. “He said, ‘You don't even have to ask me, you just go help yourself to the tomatoes.’”
As a pastor, Richard preached many lessons to his congregations, and according to Martin, he lived out everything he taught.
“When he's gone, there will truly be something that is totally missed,” Martin said.
Martin said she did not have a good relationship with her father, but Richard became like a father to her.
At Martin’s wedding seven years ago, Martin said Richard stopped the service just before the pastor was going to pronounce the couple husband and wife.
“He put his arm around me and told the congregation, ‘She's like a daughter to me,’ and he turned to my husband and he said, ‘I want you to remember that. I want you to take care of her,'” Martin said. “Just the advice that a father would give.”
Martin said she felt blessed at that moment to have Richard in her life.
“We’re not blood, but we're family through our relationship with the Lord,” Martin said.
For the past 94 years, Richard said his philosophy has been to be an influence for someone else and to help them to know the Lord Jesus Christ.
“If I have failed at that, I have simply failed,” Richard said. “I'm not that important. I’m just a simple guy that likes to live and live in cooperation with my fellow man.”
What's it feel like to be 94?
“I tell folks it feels like one day older than 93,” Richard said.
What’s 93 feel like?
“Well, 93 was a year that went by so quickly I could hardly keep track of it,” Richard said. “I tell people I have all the aches and pains that an old person is supposed to get. A fellow pastor told me that I’d worked hard to get those, so I enjoy it… Ninety-four means I'm 94, period.”
