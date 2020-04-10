Jigsaw puzzles cover the coffee table, dining room table and multiple outdoor folding tables at the Perez household.
Jonathan Perez, his wife and their combined six children are among the many Grant County residents who are using their extra time at home to engage in puzzle making.
Growing up, Perez said his family was always putting puzzles together, but life eventually got in the way.
“Obviously, with this pandemic that’s upon us, there’s a lot more time for family and doing things,” Perez said. “We kind of found our love for puzzles again.”
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Perez said his family has ordered 30 puzzles from The Jigsaw Junction, located in the Boston Hill Center in downtown Marion.
From 15-piece puzzles for the 4-year-old to 1,500 piece puzzles for the adults, jigsaw puzzles have been a way for the Perez family to disconnect from electronics and connect with each other.
“We have some that we’ve designated as family puzzles and some that each kid has respectfully gotten to pick out puzzles that are theirs that they get to do,” Perez said.
The family even bought an Easter puzzle that they are saving for Sunday.
In addition to family fun, Perez said puzzles give him space for alone time.
“For me, it’s a mental exercise and quiet solitude, and that’s something I enjoy,” Perez said.
Each of the family’s 30 puzzles was delivered by Ashley and D.L. Hurd, owners of The Jigsaw Junction, or their part-time employee, Bill Atkinson.
“We just wanted to support a local business during this time,” Perez said. “I appreciate the efforts that they are making during this tough time for everybody.”
The Jigsaw Junction is currently offering free delivery to all Grant County residents. The free deliveries were initially going to serve the elderly and those in the high-risk category for COVID-19, but Ashley said they decided to offer it to all customers.
“That’s how it came about, and it just blew up,” Ashley said.
Within the last two and a half weeks, The Jigsaw Junction has delivered puzzles to 260 houses, Ashley said.
“I never would have anticipated that we would have done this much in sales,” Ashley said. “We’re doing better than we did at Christmas.”
The reason for the surge in purchases, according to Ashley, could have to do with the boredom people experience due to the stay-at-home order, as well as the health benefits of puzzle making.
“You’re looking at a lot of people that literally are stressed to the max,” Ashley said. “Puzzles help keep your mind off of things. You can do a puzzle, and literally, while you are sitting there, you can’t think of anything but the puzzle.”
While many people experience anxiety around finances, job security and the coronavirus itself, puzzles are taking people’s minds off of what is happening, Ashley said.
When The Jigsaw Junction was ordered to close as a non-essential business, Ashley said they had anxieties of their own.
“Our escape room was a big financial piece that helped us to stay afloat and pay the bills,” she said. “Once all those reservations started canceling, we knew we would have to figure out a way to get creative to pay the bills and get through this.”
At first, the loss of income caused Ashley and D.L. to consider laying off their part-time employee.
Fortunately, due to community members like the Perez family, the Hurds were able to keep their employee.
“We’re definitely staying busy, that’s for sure,” Ashley said.
While the storefront is closed, The Jigsaw Junction is now shipping puzzles all over the country.
“That was something we didn’t anticipate. People are searching for puzzles desperately,” Ashley said. “Now, we have people reaching out to us that we wouldn’t if there wasn’t for the puzzle shortage.”
Depending on location and logistics, The Jigsaw Junction team can usually deliver puzzles to Grant County residents within 48 hours, according to Ashley.
“Once we get to their door, we knock and step back about 12 feet,” Ashley said. “We’ve been using lots of hand sanitizer and gloves with every delivery just to keep people safe.”
