Several local organizations have launched a project, "Gift Cards for Thanks," to support Grant County’s frontline workers and to give the local economy a boost at the same time.
“We’ve known for many years that Grant County is one of the most generous counties in the state of Indiana. Yet, after several weeks of sheltering in at home, it’s easy to feel a bit lonely or disconnected from other people," Community Foundation of Grant County President/CEO Dawn Brown said. "But, research on the science of happiness shows that the act of giving to help someone else, especially people like our health care workers, first responders and essential employees, will not only help you to feel connected through a show of gratitude, but it will help boost the morale of our frontline workers who really need a heartfelt reminder that we really are all in this together.”
