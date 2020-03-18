Local officials and community leaders came together Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the local response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, but officials explained the steps they are taking to prevent a large scale spread of the virus locally.
Sarah Evans of Marion General Hospital (MGH) said the hospital has set up a call center at 765-660-6999 where individuals can call with questions about symptoms, testing and other information during this time. She said MGH is equipped with nasopharyngeal (nose) swabs for COVID-19 testing.
Dr. Dean Ricks, MGH medical director of laboratory services, said doctors test through nose or mouth swabs for COVID-19 since it is often found in the respiratory system. Tests can also be administered in the lower respiratory tract or through blood tests, he said.
“Once we have the specimen, it’s then sent to a laboratory where the virus is isolated in what’s called nucleic acid for identification testing, which is a DNA test that’s very specific and sensitive,” Ricks said. “So once someone is tested, then there’s a wait period. … And so I would like to remind everyone that it does take time. The test is new, this is all brand new for this particular virus.”
Evans said patients who are tested for COVID-19 should follow recommendations to self-isolate while awaiting results.
Ricks explained COVID-19 is an RNA virus with a protein coat that has spikes at the top that look like a crown, hence the name coronavirus from corona, the Latin word for crown.
“The spikes are important because when infecting a cell, they’ll attach to a cell surface membrane and then insert the RNA into the cell,” he said. “The RNA then replicates itself, making more virus and then destroys the cell...The virus then infects other cells and so forth and so on.”
Ricks said the typical incubation period is two to 14 days, and people may not experience symptoms right away. He said while the most updated knowledge shows people are no longer infectious after recovery, the virus is so new that doctors are not certain this is the case.
Grant County Health Officer Dr. William David Moore said the various measures of social distancing and isolating from large groups are being put in place both to potentially reduce the spread of the virus, but also to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system with people who get sick.
“There’s a large percentage of people who get it, who will get infected with it, so that there’s not a whole lot we can do in terms of medicine to avoid people getting sick or getting infected with it,” Moore said, alluding to the fact there is currently no COVID-19 vaccine. “What we can do is if we get it, to provide supportive care to those who are sick.”
Moore reiterated that while some may experience mild flu-like symptoms like sniffling, a cough and fever, more vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with compromised immune symptoms will experience more severe symptoms.
“It is far more lethal for those who get it than the mere cold and the mere flu, and for us to take this seriously, to recognize that there is a problem that’s coming to our community, it’s very different than what our bodies have felt,” he said.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said planning, preparations and actions continue to occur daily. He said he and the health department have been preparing for six weeks now and are working to get the public accurate information and keep services running.
“Truly there’s hundreds of people as we speak, maybe more, at work in the community to make sure that things continue to run smoothly regardless of where we go from here,” Jackson said. “My job really is to make sure that county government continues to operate, and we will.”
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said while the county complex is currently closed to the public, all county employees are still at work and the public can continue to do business by phone and email.
The courthouse is following Indiana Supreme Court guidelines regarding restricted access to the public, he said.
Bardsley said the county is currently in a yellow warning level travel advisory, the lowest level that means routine travel may be restricted in areas and advising caution. The commissioners reserve the right to raise the travel status to orange warning level, a travel watch, which would restrict travel to only necessary trips such as to the doctor, work, the grocery store or pharmacy, Bardsley said.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the highest level, red warning level travel warning, means that travel is restricted to emergency management workers only.
“We’re doing everything that we can to keep Grant County moving, taking care of police, fire, EMS and essential services and we’ll let you know any more information we can give you,” Bardsley said. “Just stay sheltered, stay safe and wash your hands and keep your distance with that social distancing.”
Mayor of Marion Jess Alumbaugh encouraged the community to follow national, state and CDC guidelines and to treat the situation seriously while also taking care of neighbors around them.
“I do want to encourage you as citizens of this great city and county to check on your elderly neighbors, check on the people that are most at risk,” Alumbaugh said. “Be considerate to them in the grocery stores. You do not need to stockpile products like toilet paper and paper towels, buy a reasonable amount, but remember our elderly are most at risk and we need to be sure that they have their needs met.”
Alumbaugh said he has seen the community get through crises in the past and he is confident they will do it again.
“We are in constant communication with each other, we’re doing our best to protect you as citizens of Marion but we need your help,” he said. “You need to do your due diligence and take the necessary precautions…”
Marion Community Schools Superintendent Brad Lindsay said he has been in close contact with health officials and the other county superintendents as they go through these unprecedented times of schools being closed for long periods of time.
“It is said that perfect love casts out all fear, and every time there’s a significant challenge in the City of Marion and Grant County, the people of our community rise up to be that perfect love in action casting out fear,” Lindsay said.
He said food distributions and helping provide internet access for students who do not currently have internet at home are top priorities, but the schools will also be focusing on encouraging learning and connecting with family during periods of isolation and social distancing.
Lindsay said students without internet at home may be eligible for free service from Spectrum and encouraged parents to call 855-222-0102 for more information.
The full press conference of county leaders is scheduled to be rebroadcast on WSOT-TV 27-1 and its cable affiliates on Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and will be posted to the City of Marion and Marion Community Schools websites.
