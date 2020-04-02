STATEHOUSE — Grant County lawmakers are encouraging Hoosier workers and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to access recently expanded state and federal resources for help.
Under Indiana's temporary stay-at-home order, State Reps. Tony Cook (R-Cicero), Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Ann Vermilon (R-Marion) said many businesses deemed not essential have laid off staff or cannot pay employees while they are shut down. To help, Gov. Eric Holcomb expanded unemployment coverage to those impacted, including Hoosiers whose work hours were reduced, those under medical quarantine and employees who cannot continue to work because of lack of child care options.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Hoosiers should file for unemployment insurance if their employment has been interrupted or ended due to COVID-19, and their claim will be evaluated. Cook said individuals must apply for UI benefits online, using a computer or smart phone at Unemployment.IN.gov.
"Our state has taken many critical steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, and Hoosiers who are now out of work should consider applying for unemployment benefits through Indiana's website," Cook said. "While WorkOne offices across the state are closed, professionals and online resources are still available to help walk Hoosiers through the process of filing a claim."
For questions, the state asks Hoosiers to review the Frequently Asked Questions, the Claimant Handbook or the online video tutorials before calling the 1-800-891-6499 helpline, which continues to experience a high volume of calls.
Indiana waived the one-week waiting period for payment of unemployment benefits, and it is retroactive to March 8. Qualified claimants can typically receive benefits for up to 26 weeks, but this has been extended by an additional 13 weeks. Karickhoff said thanks to the action of the federal government, unemployed workers who file and are approved will see an extra $600 per week for four months.
"Thousands of Hoosiers are suddenly finding themselves out of work and needing assistance to help pay their bills," Karickhoff said. "Many state and federal resources are available and can help bridge the financial gap for those who are suddenly unemployed or who have had to shut the doors to their business."
Vermilion said small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits can receive up to $2 million in low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, which could have been met had the disaster not occurred. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster's impact. The loan interest rates for small businesses and nonprofits are 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively, with terms up to 30 years.
"Small businesses make up a large percentage of Hoosier jobs and contribute greatly to the success of our state," Vermilion said. "This is a difficult time, and these loans can help these job creators make it through the woods and resume operations once restrictions are lifted."
Businesses' merit rate/tax rate will not be impacted if they lay off employees due to the coronavirus.
For more information and to apply for a small business loan, visit SBA.gov/disaster. Hoosiers can also contact 1-800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.