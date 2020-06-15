Private landowners who allow gamebird hunting opportunities on their properties can receive financial incentives and habitat management assistance through the Indiana Private Lands Access Program (IPLA).
Participating landowners are eligible for incentives up to $25 an acre for fall bobwhite, pheasant and woodcock hunting opportunities and up to $16 an acre for spring turkey hunting opportunities.
