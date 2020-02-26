JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Indiana National Guard is participating in joint force exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 in Alaska, alongside numerous civilian and federal agencies with approximately 900 other Air and Army National Guardsmen from 15 states Feb. 20 to March. 7.
“Large scale joint exercises like this are mutually beneficial for all agencies” said Sgt. First Class Tyler Sprout, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 19th CERFP search and extraction platoon. “We get the opportunity to utilize our skill sets in a realistic and challenging environment alongside the civilian entities and military partners we would work with in a real-life scenario.”
