From March 23 through April 4, 2,280 Grant County residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, according to Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
Farrant said at a Wednesday press conference a total of 42,279 Hoosiers statewide filed for unemployment during that three-week period, which has swamped Indiana Department of Workforce Development employees processing these claims.
“The department has been working to improve its response capacity and things should get better, but I know that it’s been terribly frustrating for folks to get through just to file a claim and also to have questions answered,” he said.
All unemployment claims must be filed online right now at unemployment.in.gov as WorkOne Northeast Indiana career centers are closed, Farrant said, but individuals can still call and leave messages at the centers and staff members will return calls.
“Our staff continues to work from home with employees and existing customers, and there’s a hope that virtual tools will be coming online that will enable Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast to resume some services that have been suspended,” Farrant said.
Farrant said the Department of Workforce Development is also working on holding virtual workshops that would take the place of in-person sessions at career centers.
Manufacturing, accommodations and food sector jobs have led the way in workers filing claims in Northeast Indiana counties, with retail industry workers not far behind, Farrant reported.
Although many businesses have had to close their doors during the state’s stay-at-home order, Farrant noted many businesses in Grant County and surrounding counties are currently hiring. He said those looking for employment can visit neinworks.org or indianacareerconnect.com to find a list of employers who are hiring in the area, which is updated weekly.
“The current openings run the gamut of skills and experience,” Farrant said.
WorkOne Northeast is also hosting a virtual health care job fair on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. which will include Marion General Hospital and four other health care providers in the region. Individuals can register at neinworks.org or visit the WorkOne Northeast Facebook page.
