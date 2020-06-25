Dr. James and Ethel Fall, longtime Marion residents, will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on June 28. Lt. James Fall and Ethel Mae Swank were married on June 28, 1945 at Fulton, Indiana. At that time, Ethel owned and operated the Swank Beauty Shop in Peru, Indiana, and Jim was a returning WWII Army Air Corps veteran.
Jim and Ethel both grew up on farms in Fulton County, Indiana, and they both attended Fulton High School. Jim was a student at Manchester College when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a P-47 fighter pilot. He was shot down near Normandy Beach on his 21st mission and became a German prisoner of war. After Jim returned from his WWII service and married Ethel, he went on to attend the Indiana University School of Dentistry.
