Howard County — On March 13, officers from the Indiana State Police will conduct an enforcement checkpoint targeting impaired drivers in Howard County. After the checkpoint, troopers will conduct roving saturation patrols seeking impaired drivers throughout the Indiana State Police Peru District which covers Grant, Cass, Fulton, Miami, Howard, Tipton and Wabash counties.
The purpose of enforcement checkpoints is to remove impaired drivers from Indiana roadways before they cause needless pain, suffering or death to innocent victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.