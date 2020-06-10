ISDH updates COVID-19 counts
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Tuesday announced 430 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 38,033. A total of 2,158 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, with another 181 probable deaths reported.
As of today, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available. To date, 315,390 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 309,503 on Monday.
For more information, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
