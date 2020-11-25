ISDH updates COVID-19 count
Indiana State Department of Health data states Grant County reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday. The county overall has reported 50 total deaths due to COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday announced that 6,059 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 312,521 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
A total of 5,232 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,126,395 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,107,744 on Tuesday. A total of 4,038,194 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
CSO advisory
Marion Utilities announced a combined sewer overflow (CSO) advisory for Nov. 25.
When it rains, older sewer systems throughout the city can overflow, sending untreated rainwater mixed with sewage into the Mississinewa River and Boots Creek. In the event of rain, please avoid contact with water downstream of combined sewer overflows for the next three days. Signs are posted along the waterways to identify where contact with the water could be hazardous to your health. For more information, please visit marionutilities.com.
