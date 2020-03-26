ISDH releases demographic data of COVID-19 cases
The Grant County Health Department reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county held steady at five as of Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Friday released demographic data along with its daily update.
According to ISDH, 52 percent of positive cases in the state are females and 48 percent are males. Those ages 50-59 make up 18 percent of the positive Hoosier cases, ages 60-69 represent 17.6 percent and those 40-49 represent 15.6 percent of positive cases.
Positive cases in people ages 30-39 made up 15 percent of cases, ages 70-79 represented 12.5 percent of cases, ages 20-29 represented 11.3 percent of cases, those 80 and older represented 8.3 percent of cases and newborns to age 19 represented 1.8 percent of cases, according to ISDH data.
A total of 981 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories, and 24 Hoosiers have died. As of Friday, 6,936 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 4,651 on Thursday.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
New statewide map available for those seeking food assistance
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, has developed a statewide, interactive map that will help Hoosiers seeking food assistance find what they need at www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm. The map can be used on desktop/laptop computers and mobile devices.
“Many Hoosiers’ situations have changed as a result of our state’s important and necessary response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “We know there is a significant need for families – many of whom have never needed assistance before. We hope this tool helps them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs during this crisis and in the future.”
There are two types of organizations shown on the map: food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.
Earlier this week, FSSA encouraged food pantries to stay open to keep serving Hoosiers and issued a call for volunteers under age 60 who are able to serve. FSSA is actively working with food pantries, food banks and community kitchens across the state to track which are open and is updating the map accordingly.
Inmates producing personal protective equipment
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb Friday announced offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19.
After the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indiana, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry’s (ICI) production lines at Miami Correctional Facility from offender uniforms to the production of protective equipment. This week, ICI stood up two production lines that are producing 200 protection gowns and 200 masks per day. Additionally, the shop is currently in production of 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
The Department of Correction plans to repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of protective equipment.
The personal protective equipment (PPE) being made by offenders will be used by first responders and in Department of Correction facilities to allow traditional PPE to remain available for health care workers.
Gov. Holcomb also outlined these additional efforts from INDOT and the National Guard:
- Traffic on state roads, highways and interstates is down significantly as a result of many Hoosiers honoring the stay-at-home order.
- To speed up deliveries to retailers, commercial trucks hauling products essential to COVID-19 response are eligible for an emergency overweight vehicle permit. This permit will allow trucks to operate in the state at 90,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rather than 80,000 pounds through at least April 13. Trucking companies and drivers needing this permit should call 317-615-7320.
- Highway maintenance is ongoing, and construction season will begin on time. Move over, slow down and pay attention if you must be on the roads for essential travel to help keep employees and contractors safe.
- The Indiana National Guard is being deployed to food banks in Marion County, Bloomington, Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Merrillville to help sort and pack food for distribution to food pantries. The Indiana National Guard will also work at mobile food distribution sites across the state.
