INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health's (ISDH) latest update Thursday morning states Grant County is still steady at three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
ISDH reports 170 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories since the last update, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 to 645. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to remove one duplicate case from Marion County, remove one false positive from Hamilton County and move one Hamilton County case to Marion County based on updated county of residence information provided to ISDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.