ISDH: 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19 as of Friday’s news briefing. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Friday reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 79 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
The new cases involve residents of Grant (1), Allen (1), Boone (1), Floyd (1), Hamilton (3), Johnson (1), Lake (2), Marion (6), Shelby (1), St. Joseph (3), Tippecanoe (1), Vanderburgh (1) and Vigo (1) counties. For the latest information, visit https://www.in.gov/corona virus/.
Marion closing City Hall to most public business
City of Marion offices will be closed to public access effective Monday, March 23 at noon. All departments will continue to perform business as usual. All communication should be conducted by phone, email, fax or other electronic means.
The public will still have access to the Marion Police Department.
Until further notice, the Building Department will continue to process and issue building permit requests in an effort to continue construction work without interruption. Anyone requesting such permits should enter City Hall and take the elevator or stairs to the Building Department located on the third floor. An area has been established that will minimize transmission of the COVID-19 virus, but those wishing to visit the Building Department who feel ill or display any flu-like symptoms should not enter the building for any reason. Call the Building Department at 765-662-9931 for more information.
The Citywide Maintenance facility will no longer accept or pick up brush during this state of emergency. Access to the facility by the public will be prohibited.
The Transportation Department terminal will be closed. Buses will continue to provide ADA service. Routine bus service will be suspended until further notice. However, service will be provided on a call-ahead basis with at least a 24-hour notice for necessary trips to medical appointments, pharmacies and grocery stores. Call Transportation at 765-668-4445 to schedule the special transit service.
Marion City Court has announced all non-essential in-person court proceedings shall be postponed until May 4. The following proceedings will continue as scheduled: all in-custody trials and hearings, all initial hearings and all other court proceedings deemed essential by the Judge of Marion City Court. All individuals who have been summoned to appear in Marion City Court between now and May 4 shall immediately contact Marion City Court at 765-668-4423 to be advised as to whether their appearance in court is required or their court proceeding has been continued.
From now until further notice, the Clerk’s Office is requesting all items for the City Council for the month of April be filed through email to kkiley@cityofmarion .in.gov and dgoodman@cityofmarion.in.gov, and only if it is pertinent to the financial running of the city.
The Parks system and the Gardens of Matter Park will remain open and accessible. The public is encouraged to adhere to CDC recommendations and practice social distancing. All shelters at the park including the Garden House and Red Barn will be closed. All rentals have been canceled through April 30, and no further reservations will be accepted until further notice. Existing reservations for May 1 and beyond are still scheduled. Refunds will be issued to those who previously reserved the Garden House during the affected dates. Weddings will be allowed to continue in the Gardens area (outside), but CDC guidelines should be followed.
Nonprofits launch local resource directory
Thriving Families, Thriving Grant County, the Grant County United Way and the Community Foundation of Grant County have partnered to launch Connect Grant County, an online tool used to access the resources and caring power of the community in one easy-to-use directory. Organizations manage their own information to ensure it remains accurate and available to the community at www.Connect GrantCounty.com.
The directory allows community members to find local and surrounding resources; quality childcare providers, housing assistance programs, local food pantries, affordable family-friendly community events and more. The aim is to breakdown silos and unite the community with local agencies and available resources.
While this directory is up-to-date, each organization’s hours of operation and service capabilities may have changed in recent days. Please contact individual organizations via their phone number, websites or social media for the most accurate details during this time.
Division of Family Resources offices closing indefinitely
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration closed its Division of Family Resources offices to the public at the end of business Friday until further notice.
“Our clients should know, first and foremost, that their benefits are safe. SNAP and TANF benefits will continue without interruption as long as the public health emergency exists,” Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA Secretary, said.
While DFR’s physical locations are closed, online and telephone services will continue to operate as normal. The FSSA benefits portal – www.fssabenefits.in.gov – is available around the clock for clients who need to submit applications or submit changes to their case. DFR staff are available by phone at 800-403-0864 to provide customer service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All scheduled appointments will take place via telephone. Clients may also continue to send documents to DFR via mail at P.O. Box 1810, Marion, IN 46952.
Sullivan also strongly encourages Hoosiers in need of food or cash assistance or health coverage to submit applications for SNAP, TANF and health coverage at www.fssabenefits.in.gov. Health coverage applications can also be completed over the phone at 800-403-0864. Paper applications will be available outside each DFR local office in English and Spanish and can be submitted via mail.
One injured in Friday shooting
Marion Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said police were called to 706 S. Boots St. at approximately 7:27 a.m. March 20 for a report that six to seven shots were heard fired. Police located a male victim that sustained a gunshot injury to the leg, and the victim was transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 765-662-9981.
FSSA requesting Medicaid, CHIP waivers
The Indiana Family Social and Services Administration (FSSA), Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning is requesting authority from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to waive several Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) requirements in order to decrease administrative burden for health care and other providers as the state combats the continued spread of the COVID-19. Highlights include the ability to streamline provider enrollment requirements, waving prior authorization requirements for some providers and establishing a mechanism to allow health care to be delivered in alternative settings, including an unlicensed facility, if necessary.
FSSA has also closed its Bureau of Developmental Disability Services and Vocational Rehabilitation Services offices to the until further notice. While offices will be closed to the public, DDRS services will continue for any new or current clients. BDDS and VR service delivery will continue. All scheduled appointments will take place via telephone or other virtual options. Clients may also continue to call and send documents to BDDS and VR offices.
AG: Report unlawful eviction, foreclosure
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking consumers to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General should eviction or foreclosure proceedings initiate or continue during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Thursday that prohibits the initiation or continuation of eviction or foreclosure proceedings until Indiana’s public health emergency is terminated. However, the order does not relieve individuals from having to pay their mortgages or rent during this time.
Hill encouraged Hoosiers who are unlawfully subjected to these proceedings during the ongoing public health emergency to file a complaint with the Office’s Consumer Protection Division.
If you have issues paying your mortgage or are already in foreclosure proceedings, the Office may be able to assist you. The Office also has the ability to assist tenants with certain issues such as misrepresentations about a property’s condition and failures to provide specific disclosures.
For more information, call 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.
