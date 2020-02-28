MARION — Sixty-four local businesses will be celebrated for their contribution to Grant County’s economy at the annual Investor’s Appreciation Awards on March 10 at 11:30 a.m.
Each year, the Grant County Economic Growth Council and STAR Financial Bank host the Investor Appreciation Awards to thank, honor and celebrate businesses that invested at least $25,000 into Grant County’s economy over the past year.
