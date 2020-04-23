The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a virtual career fair to fill more than 100 open positions Thursday, April 30. The event is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. on Microsoft Teams.
Featured jobs include summer seasonal workers, highway technicians, equipment mechanics and construction engineers. Presenters from the Indiana State Personnel Department and INDOT will share information about each position, in addition to what it is like to work for the agency and what INDOT has to offer its employees.
