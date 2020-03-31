INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a virtual job fair in which more than 1,000 construction and related positions will be available through the state agency. The virtual job fair is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16 and will last approximately one hour.
Presenters will include representatives from both INDOT and the State Personnel Department. The program will cover what INDOT does, benefits in working for INDOT, how to apply for INDOT jobs and details about specific jobs available in four main areas: Summer Seasonal State workers, Highway Maintenance Techs, Equipment Mechanics and Construction Engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.