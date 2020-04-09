INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Wednesday the launch of a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverage options near highways across the country due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.
In accordance with the US Department of Transportation guidelines issued April 3, INDOT will temporarily permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide. These permits are a temporary measure taken to address needs ancillary to essential travel during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
INDOT will issue two permits per rest area for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis at nearly 30 rest area locations statewide.
Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.
Interested applicants should review the application available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT's COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.
Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:
- Proof of a current liability insurance policy;
- A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department or other valid issuing authority; and
- Proof of registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
If granted a permit, applicants will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.
Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.
