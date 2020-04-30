The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) would like to remind Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Campaign signs in state highway rights-of-way are prohibited by Indiana Code 9-21-4-6. Campaign signs are not permitted in state rights-of-way any time of the year, whether it is a primary or general election cycle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the primary election date in Indiana has moved to June 2.
