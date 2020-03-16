INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the American Red Cross Indiana, announced Monday a series of trainings in psychological first aid for Hoosier health care and social services professionals. Psychological first aid is an approach to helping people who have been exposed to a disaster or traumatic event, in this case the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning next week, the Red Cross will offer two virtual, instructor-led sessions for health care professionals, social services professionals and the like who may be able to help administer psychological first aid should they encounter Hoosiers experiencing distress or needing help coping.
“Being a health care professional is a calling, and now is our time to rise to that calling,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary. “In this time of enhanced anxiety and uncertainty, we want to do all we can to equip health and wellness professionals with effective tools to support the mental well-being of Hoosiers. Psychological first aid is a tried-and-true approach to reducing the emotional effects caused by traumatic events, so that Hoosiers have the best chance of maintaining normalcy.”
