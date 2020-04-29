May 3 is the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.
If fishing is a new activity for your family, keep things simple – this often makes fishing more fun and safe. The best thing to do is get out there and wet a line. May is an especially good time to fish because the water is warming and the fish are biting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.