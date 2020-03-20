Hoosier voters will have to wait a bit longer to cast their ballots in the primary election, as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Friday the primary will be postponed from May 5 to June 2 due to the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Indiana.
“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health,” Holcomb said in a press release.
Grant County Clerk of the Circuit Court Pam Harris and Election Deputy Nancy Bryant said they weren’t surprised to see the primary pushed back since other states have begun to do so. Indiana joins Georgia, Connecticut, Ohio, Louisiana and Kentucky as states that have postponed their respective primary elections as of Friday afternoon.
“I hated to see it happen, but I kind of expected it also,” Harris said.
Holcomb said all dates having to do with the primary election will be moved by 28 days. For example, military and overseas ballots required to be mailed 45 days prior to the primary will now be mailed 45 days prior to June 2.
Bryant said the county election office had just finished up mailing out absentee ballots this week before the March 21 deadline, but now workers are in a holding pattern and awaiting further instructions and recommendations from the state.
Holcomb, Lawson, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody are recommending the Indiana Election Commission suspend absentee by-mail rules to allow all Hoosiers the option to vote by mail in the primary, allow county clerks to continually mail ballots from now through 12 days before June 2 and confirm ballots with a May 5 date will be valid.
They are also requesting the commission enable medical professionals to be eligible members of traveling boards to vote nursing home and hospital patients and give family members, regardless of whether they are a member of the voter’s household, the ability to deliver absentee ballots.
“We’re just kind of waiting I guess to see exactly what direction we are supposed to take,” Bryant said. “I know (the election commission is) meeting next Wednesday so soon after that stuff comes out, but I guess kind of a sit and wait for more information.”
Grant County Republican Party Chair Darren Reese said he believes postponing is the right decision, but he is also sympathetic to candidates who will need to figure out how to campaign for another month in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. He said local poll workers were beginning to raise concerns about health and safety at polling locations.
“Our precinct committeemen were very concerned about exposure at the election polling places in a time such as this where an individual may be able to go in and not interact with many people, but the workers are going to interact with thousands of people through the day,” Reese said. “The campaigns need to, and I believe they are and will, evolve to support the general public’s health.”
Harris and Bryant said they were unsure how pushing the primary back will affect the county’s plan to transition to vote centers for the November general election. Harris noted she was scheduled to go before Grant County Council on Wednesday to request an additional appropriation of up to $75,000 to support a promotional campaign educating the public on the move to vote centers, but that meeting was cancelled.
Reese said he does not envision the later primary changing any of the bipartisan vote center committee’s plans to roll out vote centers in the fall general election.
“I think that’s still a viable option. I would like to think we have a little bit more focus on this primary election at this point than we otherwise would have somehow, meaning more attention brought to this, and maybe the unique nature of it happening in June might bring out more people to vote,” he said. “I think the vote center arguments’ case will only be supported by this move.”
Zody said while the health and safety of the public is of first importance, the changes will also make the primary more accessible to Hoosier voters.
“This agreement will lead to a historic expansion of Hoosiers’ voting rights. We fully expect every Hoosier that wants to vote by mail in the June 2 primary, to be able,” Zody said in a statement. “It will bring down barriers to the ballot box and throw open the door to freer, fairer elections in the Hoosier state.”
