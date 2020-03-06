INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard activated the 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade headquarters in a ceremony held at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Thursday. It is the first SFAB to be activated country-wide in the National Guard, and it joins the five pre-existing SFABs in the active Army. The National Guard's brigade spans six states with battalions in Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Florida and Illinois.
Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, uncased the colors alongside Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of Security Forces Assistance Command, and Col. Jeffrey Hackett, 54th SFAB commander.
