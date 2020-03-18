INDIANAPOLIS — Following new measures from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has gathered resources for Indiana’s postsecondary institutions, students and parents.
Many of Indiana’s public and private institutions have already instituted early spring breaks or moved to online instruction, while some have closed down dormitories and other on-campus housing. The Commission is working with the state’s public, private and proprietary postsecondary institutions to stay up-to-date with changing circumstances, including linking to the information at www.che.in.gov.
