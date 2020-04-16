Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.