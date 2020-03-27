INDIANAPOLIS – Due to the declaration of a public health emergency throughout Indiana as a result of novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the issuance of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s March 19 executive order, the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) issued Bulletin 252 to assist consumers, businesses and entities regulated by the IDOI.
The IDOI requests all insurance companies and HMOs in Indiana institute a moratorium on policy cancellations and non-renewals of any insurance policy in effect for a policyholder in Indiana to allow a grace period for any policyholder in Indiana for a period of 60 days for any premium payment due from March 19 to May 18.
To ensure healthcare access to all Hoosiers, Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson temporarily suspended requirements for providers participating in the Indiana Patient’s Compensation Fund (PCF) to hold an Indiana license. Out-of-state licensed providers are eligible for the credits and rate reductions.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/idoi/3109.htm, email Heather Alford at HAlford@idoi.IN.gov or call 317-232-2421.
