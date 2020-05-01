INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Friday announced a new social media campaign aimed at recognizing and promoting the work of Indiana educators for national Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8. The #IndianaLovesTeachers Social Media Campaign shines a spotlight on the dedication and meaningful work of teachers throughout our great state.
“It is now more important than ever to highlight the amazing work of Indiana educators,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges, day in and day out Hoosier teachers are rising to meet these challenges. Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice deserve our highest admiration. Personally, teacher appreciation is every day, and as such, let me be the first to say thank you to our Indiana teachers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.