The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) will be hosting several virtual career fairs across the state and is looking for many different positions. The next Virtual Career Fairs are:
- April 15: Pendleton Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/IR_VirtualFair)
- April 16: Putnamville Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/ISF_VirtualFair)
- April 17: Correctional Industrial Facility (https://bit.ly/CIF_VirtualFair)
- April 20: Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/PNJCF_VirtualFair)
- April 21: Indiana State Prison (https://bit.ly/ISP_VirtualFair)
- April 22: Westville Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/WCC_VirtualFair)
