State continues COVID-19 response
Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) officials stated Friday afternoon that the number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana remains at 12, with the cases located in Marion, St. Joseph, Hendricks, Adams, Boone, Howard, Johnson and Noble counties. All but one are adults.
This number reflects tests performed at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and those submitted by private laboratories. ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and ensure that infection-control protocols, such as self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms, are implemented.
The ISDH lab has also received additional testing supplies from the CDC and continues to prioritize individuals who are at high risk.
Individuals who do not meet those criteria are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider about private testing. Most people with COVID-19 will develop mild symptoms and do not need to be tested.
The ISDH call center is experiencing extremely high call volume, receiving more than 1,000 calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
The ISDH general call center number is 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist. Call center staff will not offer personal medical advice or provide test results. If you are sick, consult your healthcare provider.
Hoosiers are urged to be on alert for phishing scams or fraudulent emails, especially those pretending to be from the CDC or offering testing or vaccination, and verify that any charity seeking your assistance is legitimate before donating. Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam can contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2434.htm.
Since Jan. 28, 142 Indiana travelers have been monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever and shortness of breath, due to recent travel to an impacted country.
Governor Eric J. Holcomb Friday announced additional steps the state is taking to help Hoosiers who are impacted by COVID-19 to reduce the spread of the virus. Under Holcomb’s direction:
- All state agencies are evaluating rules and regulations that should be suspended or modified to assist Hoosiers during this public emergency.
- Hoosiers who need to renew their Medicaid eligibility will get more time to complete the process. No services will be interrupted.
- Family Social Services Administration (FSSA) has asked federal officials to approve a request to temporarily waive the renewal process for Hoosiers who need SNAP or TANF benefits.
- Hoosiers on Medicaid will not pay co-pays for COVID-19 testing.
- Hoosiers on Medicaid can get 90-day refills of medication for chronic conditions.
- State officials are collaborating with the Indiana Department of Education to discuss solutions regarding student assessments and meals for children whose schools have closed.
- FSSA has given daycares specific guidance to protect children in their care.
- Community meals for senior citizens are being converted to home meal deliveries. Local partners, such as Area Agencies on Aging, have been given funding flexibility to cover the added costs of delivering meals. Thousands of meals are being served daily.
- Every community has a child care resource and referral agency to connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support. Families can find their local Child Care Resource and Referral by calling 800-299-1627.
Holcomb is in constant contact with federal officials and the Indiana State Department of Health to monitor the situation and redirect state resources as needed as the state works to slow the spread of the virus.
Hoosiers are encouraged to continue to sign up at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 to receive alerts and the latest updated guidance as the outbreak evolves
C-T offices closing to public
To reduce risks to our employees, The Chronicle-Tribune office in Marion will be closed to the public March 16-27.
Our employees will continue their work to get important information out to the community, and customers can reach our office by phone and email. We will continue to publish a paper five days a week and provide our readers with news and information. Our coverage of COVID-19 will be posted on our website, chronicle-tribune.com, as soon as possible and updated throughout the day.
It is never easy to deny access to our business, a community business, but these are unprecedented times and require unprecedented decisions.
To reach our office, call 765-664-5111. For subscription or delivery service, call 765-668-7684. For classified advertising, call 765-664-5112. News tips can be emailed to ctreport@indy.rr.com.
Thank you for continued support of the The Chronicle-Tribune.
Police: BB shatters school bus window
Marion Police Department officers are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred Friday, March 13 at 2:24 p.m.
MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said a Marion Community Schools bus driver reported he was traveling eastbound on Kem Road between Lincolnshire Boulevard and the Jimmy John's Restaurant when the second window behind him was struck by an object and shattered.
Responding officers determined the window appeared to have been struck by a BB, Dorsey said. One student on the bus was transported to Marion General Hospital as a precaution, but the student was cleared and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at 765-662-9981.
