INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Insurance is addressing concerns that facilities that provide services such as childcare and meals to the community will lose their liability insurance if they remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no reason to believe that any carrier would be or is denying coverage at this time.
Insurance companies cannot cancel coverage without filing an endorsement change in the terms of the policy with the Department. Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson stated that the Department will aggressively support those facilities if their commercial insurance carrier attempts to deny their liability insurance without approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.