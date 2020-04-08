The cages inside sat empty as the dogs at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS) basked in the sun on Monday afternoon.
Nick Byer placed buckets of water in each dog pen while Brianna Burton stood filling the buckets and occasionally spraying Zena, a lover of water.
It may have seemed like a typical spring day in the yard, but Byer said work has been chaotic since the coronavirus outbreak, and the shelter is in need.
“It’s weird,” he said.
MGCHS is closed to the public, as is the resale shop, which provides the shelter with most of its funding.
“With the resale shop shut down, that puts us low on funds,” Byer said. “We are short on blankets and cleaning supplies. Other than that, the dogs are taken care of. Donate, donate, donate.”
Brenda Volmer, president of MGCHS, said the shelter would be able to function for a month based on the current finances.
“It’s kind of scary,” Volmer said. “Our resale shop is closed, and that’s a big chunk of where we get a lot of our money from, enough to pay the bills and pay payroll. Payroll is scariest right now.”
Volmer said no employees have been laid off because the shelter adjusted the work hours.
With the new “Sunday” hours, the employees feed and walk the animals early in the morning, take a three-hour break and return around 4 p.m. to feed and walk the dogs again.
“We have great employees who I’m sure would step up, but they all have families they are trying to support, too,” Volmer said. “We’ve got really great people. We have really great community support. It’s just a little scary right now.”
The most significant needs are clay cat litter, bleach, 39-gallon trash bags, canned dog and cat food and monetary gifts, Volmer said.
Volmer said she is confident the community will step up when they hear about the needs at the shelter.
“People in this community are great to the shelter, they just are,” Volmer said. “If we put it out there that we need help, they usually come through.”
Volunteers are still able to walk the dogs during the adjusted hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m.
Although the shelter has not seen more dogs than usual since the COVID-19 outbreak, Volmer said the shelter is packed as always.
“We’re always so overloaded with dogs. I don’t care if we’d clear them all out, we’d be full in a day,” Volmer said. “For every one you get out, two are waiting to come in the door.”
While the shelter is closed to the public, MGCHS is still accepting online applications and allowing adoptions by appointment.
During this time, MGCHS is unable to have animals spayed or neutered.
“Availability to get animals fixed has stopped,” Volmer said. “Be patient and hang in there.”
After hearing the news that tigers in America have been diagnosed with COVID-19, some animal owners have called MGCHS to ask if their animals can give them the coronavirus, Volmer said.
“Before anyone thinks about surrendering their animals because of this ridiculousness, they need to contact their vet first,” Volmer said. “You can’t get COVID from your animals.”
Despite the hardships MGCHS is facing, helping animals remains their top priority.
If owners are unable to afford food for their animals, Volmer said they can call the shelter and MCGHS will provide food.
“I don’t want anyone’s animals going hungry because the people can’t afford to get food,” Volmer said. “If they are really in desperate need, they just need to call the shelter.”
A Facebook group called PAWSS-People for Animals Working Side by Side offers assistance to animal owners in need, including low-cost spaying and neutering services, once the clinics reopen.
“Every animal that is spayed or neutered is one less that is going to drop puppies or kittens off at the shelter,” Volmer said.
For more information and to donate, visit marionhumane.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.