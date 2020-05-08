COLUMBUS, Indiana — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Indiana National Guard parachute riggers with the 338th Quartermaster Company executed a unique mission making protective face masks for fellow Hoosier Guardsmen.
This six-man team typically donned their uniforms to pack parachutes and jump out of aircraft during their required military duty. However, these citizen-soldiers set aside their parachutes and enthusiastically volunteered to participate in the COVID-19 response by collectively sewing approximately 200 face masks a day.
