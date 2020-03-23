Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order Monday mandating Hoosiers stay at home to help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to the state’s website, the stay-at-home order will be in effect from Tuesday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. to Monday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m., but the order could be extended if necessary. The order applies to the entire state of Indiana and requires Hoosiers to stay home unless you work for an essential business like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and hospitals or are doing an essential activity like gathering necessary supplies (food, prescriptions), doctor’s appointments and taking care of others.
“Indiana, we need to do more. Our neighbors and our economy need to see that we’re taking steps that will help flatten the curve to ensure our healthcare system is able to treat the most vulnerable,” Holcomb said during a statewide address Monday.
He said government agencies will be restricted to only essential business, with government employees using remote options as much as possible.
“Whatever non-essential state business that has to be conducted in person will have to wait. Citizens shouldn’t worry,” Holcomb said.
During his address, Holcomb said the order came as a result of the growing number of presumptive positive cases and deaths in the state.
Grant County is now up to three presumptive positive cases as of Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and a press release from Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson.
Jackson said county officials spent Monday combing over the details of Holcomb’s order, though he feels that the stay-at-home order isn’t much different than the executive order the Grant County Commissioners signed on Thursday.
The commissioners’ order declared a Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, which helps county organizations unlock funding, and issued an orange-level travel advisory, urging residents to limit their travel to essential travel only like going to the store for food and going to work.
President of the Grant County Commissioners Mark Bardsley said commissioners do not anticipate elevating the travel advisory again, but they will review the current advisory this week to determine whether or not it will be extended.
‘We’re not dealing with martial law,” Bardsley said. “We’re not doing any type of emergency orders unless the governor would see it fit to do that.”
While these orders do limit unnecessary travel and public interaction, citizens are still able to go to the grocery store, order takeout and even be outdoors to exercise if staying 6 feet away from others.
“The whole intent of the order is to keep people from gathering,” Jackson said. “We just entered a window of time, the next 12-15 days are really critical.”
Though many business owners and residents have been keeping their distance, both state and local governments have noticed some businesses that are not following these orders.
Dean Small, food inspector with the Grant County Health Department, said he’s gotten some reports over the past few days of some restaurants still serving collective groups.
Now businesses found in violation of Holcomb’s order could risk having their food and drink licenses suspended and face fines of up to $500.
Small said a business would have to go before the county health officer in order to have their licenses reinstated.
While restaurants can still do drive-thru, carryout or curbside service, Small said the only way to help lessen the spread of the disease is to prevent people from grouping together.
He encouraged restaurants to spend any downtime deep cleaning and disinfecting their facilities to help lessen the spread.
Small said he recently sent out a mass email to local businesses, but he will visit any restaurants that continue to allow people to congregate there.
Anyone who notices restaurants still serving in-house is encouraged to email foods@grantcounty.net.
Though people will still be able to purchase groceries through the stay-at-home order, Jackson recommends residents be mindful of how much they buy.
“The state is doing everything they can and having good success with keeping the supply chain moving. … As long as people don’t hoard, there’s plenty to go around,” he said.
Jackson also encouraged people to always keep emergency supplies like first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, necessary medications and a radio, especially a weather radio.
Jackson said people should operate as if they and the people around them have the virus.
“It seems simple but that’s what it takes,” he said.
While Holcomb has mobilized the Indiana National Guard, Jackson said their sole focus is to deliver medical supplies.
According to the state website, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement agencies to enforce the order.
Businesses like grocery stores, medical facilities, laundromats, childcare facilities and parks will remain open, while others like spas, barber shops, gyms, etc. will be closed.
Those with business and industry questions can call 877-820-0890. There is also an FAQ list on Holcomb’s page at in.gov.
