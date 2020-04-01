INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett — and a coalition of statewide business and community partners including Eli Lilly and Company — announced Wednesday a social distancing campaign to help flatten the curve for COVID-19 in Indiana.
The #INthistogether campaign will help Hoosiers understand the importance of social distancing, provide access to helpful tips and information and galvanize community-wide commitment to flattening the curve. When done correctly, social distancing reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic.
Gov. Holcomb launched the #INthistogether social distancing campaign at his daily press briefing on COVID-19 and through a statewide public service announcement. Other partners launched their own contributions to the campaign, including videos and social media posts from Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo, Indiana Fever Vice President of Basketball Operations Tamika Catchings and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.
“Social distancing is the most important and effective tool we have to defeat COVID-19,” said Holcomb. “If we act now, we can save lives and then re-open our state for business, group activities, sports and the other things we enjoy doing together as Hoosiers. But we need every person to take this seriously and do their part. We are truly in this together.”
All Hoosiers are encouraged to show how they are practicing good social distancing, whether they are at home, at an essential business or going out for essential needs. Today’s announcement included a community toolkit that allows everyone in the state to show they are #INthistogether. A wide range of resources can be found at INthistogethercampaign.com.
The #INthistogether campaign underscores the urgency of these social distancing tips:
- Stay home. Right now, staying home is the best way you can help our healthcare workers and first responders. Essential businesses are still open and everyone can go to grocery stores, the pharmacy and for medical care as needed.
- Avoid close physical contact. Remember to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet apart and keep up healthy hygiene practices, including washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, cleaning and sanitizing frequently and coughing or sneezing into elbow.
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your physician and try to isolate yourself from others in the home.
- Stay connected with friends and loved ones. There are multiple ways like video conferencing, when available, that allow people to see each other on computers and smart phones. People are also encouraged to write letters and call or text people to check in and connect socially. Try to say hi to neighbors from 6 feet away.
- Take care of yourself. That includes your physical health and mental well-being. Staying home does not mean you can’t go for a run or walk as long as you maintain a safe physical distance. Eating well, occasionally turning off the news and a good night’s sleep are important.
- Support our community. Look for creative ways to virtually give back to your community. Call an elderly neighbor, say hi over the fence, offer virtual tutoring or donate to an organization or community fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.