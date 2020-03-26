Grant County Health Department reports five local COVID-19 cases
The Grant County Health Department Thursday reported there are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports 170 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories since the last update, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 to 645. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to remove one duplicate case from Marion County, remove one false positive from Hamilton County and move one Hamilton County case to Marion County based on updated county of residence information provided to ISDH.
M-G updates food distribution plan
Madison-Grant United School Corporation has announced its plan for food distribution in the next few weeks. On Tuesday, March 31, four meals per student will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 5-6 p.m. Food will be distributed both at Park and Summitville Elementary schools.
Beginning the week of April 6, meals will be distributed every Monday (two days of meals) and Wednesday (three days of meals) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. at Summitville or Park. This schedule will continue every week until school resumes.
Families picking up food will need to state the names of their students in grades PK-12. No ID required. This is a curbside pick-up so families will not need to leave their vehicle.
Sheriff’s Department closing offices to public
For the safety of employees, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Offices are closed to the public effective until further notice. Staff will still be working in the office during this time.
If you need assistance for the following items, please contact the numbers below:
Sheriff sales and tax warrants: 765-662-9836, ext. 2110
Crash reports, police reports, background checks, gun permits or any other Sheriff’s Department business: 765-662-9836, ext. 2112 or 2120
Chaplaincy business: 765-662-9836. ext. 2123
LEVEL 1 fingerprinting: 765-662-9836, ext. 2112 or 2120
Sex offender homeless registry: Go to the jail side of the complex and call 2112 or 2120 on the black phone on the brown pole.
Holcomb signs additional COVID-19 order
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday signed a new executive order to slow the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, which includes the following efforts:
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended the one-week waiting period that is required before paying unemployment benefits to allow claimants to receive their checks more quickly. The suspension is retroactive to March 8.
Hoosiers with chronic health issues will be able to receive a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescription medication, such as insulin or cholesterol medications.
Medicaid recipients can use their benefits to cover costs of using alternate forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.
The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has additional funding flexibility to allow for additional home delivery of meals.
The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has extended deadlines related to local government finances.
VA recommending remote services
The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) is offering veterans alternative ways to access services so they can stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help address veterans’ most-urgent needs first, VANIHCS requests that veterans use online tools for routine or non-urgent questions, including:
Telephone or Video Appointments: Veterans can receive care at home – either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. For urgent questions, call 1-800-360-8387 ext. 75269.
Prescription Refills: Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill or call 1-800-360-8387 with your prescription numbers ready; call the pharmacy telephone center and speak with a pharmacy technician at 765-677-3133 or 1-800-360-8387 or mail your refill slips.
Text Message Reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Secure Messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to VA health care teams to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.
For medication renewals or refills, send the secure message to: “Northern Indiana Pharmacy Triage Triage Pharm Team.”
For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.
