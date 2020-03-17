Grant County, Gas City closing buildings to public
The Grant County Commissioners, with the support of the Grant County Health Department and other supporting agencies, have decided to restrict access to all county offices to county employees only. Public access to county offices began to be restricted at 4 p.m. Tuesday. All county offices will be staffed and can be reached by phone or online.
As of Tuesday, access to Gas City City Hall will be limited to staff and employees only. Please call 765-674-2278 if you need the police department. Please call 765-677-3079 if you need the clerk-treasurer office. Please call 765-677-3081 for court and fines questions. Call 765-677-3080 for the mayor’s office.
Gas City also cancelled its council and board of works meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh has signed an executive order to allow certain employees to work from home in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
Oak Hill announces eLearning schedule
Oak Hill United School Corporation clarified on Tuesday which days will be used as waiver days versus eLearning days during the district’s time off for coronavirus March 16 to April 3. Students will be required to complete eLearning assignments Tuesdays to Fridays, while Mondays will be waiver days. Oak Hill teachers will be available through Google Classroom and email each day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MGH updates visitor restrictions
Due to the increased number of reported cases in Indiana of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses, Marion General Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent further spreading of these viruses.
No visitors will be permitted to the acute care (inpatient) areas of the hospital. The new restrictions went into effect Tuesday. Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one designated visitor:
Emergency department
Surgery
Pediatrics
Special care nursery
For obstetrics and end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient.
At both entrances, visitors will be required to show identification at check-in to verify they are the patient’s designated visitor, complete a respiratory illness risk screening and wear a visitor badge at all times while in the hospital.
Visitors will be permitted to stay with a patient during the admission process, should the patient require admission. Visitation restrictions for the admitting unit will then apply and be enforced.
Mondays through Fridays, all visitors for these designated inpatient areas should enter the hospital through the main entrance between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, all visitors for these designated inpatient areas and the emergency department should enter the hospital through the emergency department entrance.
During this time, MGH asks that you use alternative methods of communication with patients such as phone calls, text messages, Skype, FaceTime, etc.
No unscheduled outpatient diagnostics (X-rays and lab draws) will be performed at the main hospital. The cafeteria and gift shop are now temporarily closed to the public.
Organizations announces COVID-19 changes
The Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) is altering its operations as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. GCRM will continue to provide meals to those in need in our community, but will provide those meals to go instead of providing in-house dining.
Lunch will be available for pick-up from 12-2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner will be available for pick-up from 5-5:30 p.m. daily. Breakfast service is suspended until further notice.
GCRM anticipates serving many more meals than usual in these uncertain times and encourages those who are able to donate at mygcrm.org/donate.
Family Service Society, Inc. has announced the following operational changes that will be in effect through at least April 5:
Beginning March 18, only essential staff (billing, reception, therapist, HOH/Flannery-Keal home team) is required to report to work. All others will be assigned to work from home.
All that enter FSSI and the Flannery-Keal Home will be asked to have their temperature checked. This includes all staff and clients.
Groups of 10 or more will be regrouped and or postponed/cancelled.
Coffee and hot chocolate service will be temporarily discontinued.
FSSI will still see clients in its building for services, however, they will be asked to reschedule for at least two to three weeks out if they are exhibiting fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
Additional cleaning each day is happening in the front office waiting room every two hours and will be documented.
Therapist offices are being cleaned on a more frequent basis.
No business-related out of state travel for training or conferences will be allowed and plans must be cancelled or suspended.
In state travel should be limited to client care.
New signage has been placed throughout the building reminding individuals that they are the best managers of their own health and to self-select out if they have any symptoms.
The Community Foundation of Grant County is suspending face-to-face customer interactions within the office until further notice. The public can still call or email the office with questions at 765-662-0065 or Hello@GiveToGrant.org. Online donations will remain in effect at www.GiveToGrant.org/giveonline. Mail donations will continue to be accepted at 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN 46952. A mail slot is also available in the front door of the Community Foundation office.
St. Paul cancels public Masses
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all public Masses and parish activities at St. Paul Catholic Parish in Marion are suspended until further notice. Bishop Doherty from the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana is granting dispensation of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice. This is not a permanent dispensation and we will provide updates as the situation evolves. St. Paul Catholic Parish is taking steps to provide an opportunity for parishioners to celebrate Sunday Mass with Father Christopher. A recording of Sunday Mass will be available at www.st.paulcatholicmarion.org and Facebook by 10 a.m. each Sunday during this time. The church is closed and the Parish Office is closed to foot-traffic. If there is a situation that you need to speak with someone, please call the Parish Office at 765-664-6345 and follow the prompts.
Second victim in fatal crash identified
The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the second man killed in a two-vehicle accident March 11 on Ind. 26 near Grant County Road 525 East, according to Indiana State Police. The deceased driver of the 2009 Pontiac G8 was identified as Anthony Pence, 24, of Muncie. Garry Moore, 63, of Elwood was identified as the second fatality during the initial crash investigation.
Two injured in Sunday morning crash
Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department officials responded Sunday morning at approximately 10:44 a.m. to Interstate 69 near the 262 mile marker for a one-vehicle crash that injured two people.
Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee conducted the preliminary crash investigation and found that Taylor Young, 41, of Gas City was driving a 2004 Buick Century northbound on I-69 when the Buick traveled off the east side of the interstate and struck a tree for an undetermined reason, according to an ISP press release.
Young and his passenger, Rachel Riseden, 23, of Gas City, were both flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of internal injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Coffee was assisted on the scene by Trooper Weston Shanks, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Upland Fire Department.
County seeking poll workers
The Grant County Election Office is recruiting both Republican and Democratic poll workers to serve as judges and clerks in the May 5 primary election, with the polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested must be registered voters. Clerks are responsible for checking in voters and getting their signatures on the poll books, while judges are responsible for setting up voting machines and providing instructions to the voters.
Judges also assist inspectors with set up the evening before Election Day.
Positions are paid $125 for the day and three meals are provided. Poll workers are required to be at the polls at 5 a.m. and stay until all voters have voted and tasks are completed. Training will be provided beforehand.
Those interested in being a Republican poll worker may contact Nancy Bryant at 765-668-7458, and those interested in being a Democratic poll worker may contact Barbara Stodghill at 765-603-0805.
Commissioners conditionally approve bid award
Grant County Commissioners Monday approved awarding a concrete bid package for the central dispatch project pending review of specifications and approval from county attorney Kyle Persinger.
Fredericks Inc. of Pendleton was awarded the bid package as the lowest responsible bidder at $58,000. Dave’s Excavating of Marion submitted a bid of $72,860, while Bowman Construction of Marion submitted a bid of $73,606.
City of Marion announces cancellation
The City of Marion Parks & Recreation Department has postponed the Daddy-Daughter Dance which was scheduled for April 17 due to health precautions in response to COVID-19. The department will announce its future date at a later time.
