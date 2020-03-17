First Hoosier COVID-19 death reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Monday announced the first Indiana death from COVID-19. The patient is a Marion County adult.
“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be – especially for some high-risk Hoosiers,” Holcomb said. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”
The adult from Marion County died at a Community Health Network hospital on Monday morning. The person, who was over age 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions. No further information will be released about the patient or the case.
“I cannot stress this enough – if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We all have a role to play to protect Hoosiers from this illness, and the time to act is now.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold. As of Monday at 4 p.m., 24 Hoosiers across 13 counties have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. All but one are adults.
The presumptive positive cases are located in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Floyd, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, LaPorte, Marion, Noble, St Joseph and Wells counties.
In a continuing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Holcomb announced additional efforts Monday:
Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.
Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March
Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs
Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health
The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions
State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person
State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals
The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
The visitors center at White River State Park will close
Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility
The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28
Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
More information may be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
MGH updates visitor restrictions
Due to the increased number of reported cases in Indiana of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses, Marion General Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent further spreading of these viruses.
Beginning today (March 17), no visitors will be permitted to the acute care (inpatient) areas of the hospital. Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one designated visitor:
Emergency department
Surgery
Pediatrics
Special care nursery
For obstetrics and end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient.
At both entrances, visitors will be required to show identification at check-in to verify they are the patient’s designated visitor, complete a respiratory illness risk screening and wear a visitor badge at all times while in the hospital.
Visitors will be permitted to stay with a patient during the admission process, should the patient require admission. Visitation restrictions for the admitting unit will then apply and be enforced.
Mondays through Fridays, all visitors for these designated inpatient areas should enter the hospital through the main entrance between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, all visitors for these designated inpatient areas and the emergency department should enter the hospital through the emergency department entrance.
During this time, MGH asks that you use alternative methods of communication with patients such as phone calls, text messages, Skype, FaceTime, etc.
No unscheduled outpatient diagnostics (X-rays and lab draws) will be performed at the main hospital. The cafeteria and gift shop are now temporarily closed to the public.
Second victim in fatal crash identified
The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the second man killed in a two-vehicle accident March 11 on Ind. 26 near Grant County Road 525 East, according to Indiana State Police. The deceased driver of the 2009 Pontiac G8 was identified as Anthony Pence, 24, of Muncie. Garry Moore, 63, of Elwood was identified as the second fatality during the initial crash investigation.
Two injured in Sunday morning crash
Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department officials responded Sunday morning at approximately 10:44 a.m. to Interstate 69 near the 262 mile marker for a one-vehicle crash that injured two people.
Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee conducted the preliminary crash investigation and found that Taylor Young, 41, of Gas City was driving a 2004 Buick Century northbound on I-69 when the Buick traveled off the east side of the interstate and struck a tree for an undetermined reason, according to an ISP press release.
Young and his passenger, Rachel Riseden, 23, of Gas City, were both flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of internal injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Coffee was assisted on the scene by Trooper Weston Shanks, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Upland Fire Department.
City of Marion announces cancellations due to COVID-19
The regular City of Marion Traffic Commission Meeting set for Tuesday, March 17 at 2 p.m. has been cancelled due to health precautions related to COVID-19. The City of Marion Parks & Recreation Department has postponed the Daddy-Daughter Dance which was scheduled for April 17 due to health precautions in response to COVID-19. The department will announce its future date at a later time.
County seeking poll workers
The Grant County Election Office is recruiting both Republican and Democratic poll workers to serve as judges and clerks in the May 5 primary election, with the polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested must be registered voters. Clerks are responsible for checking in voters and getting their signatures on the poll books, while judges are responsible for setting up voting machines and providing instructions to the voters.
Judges also assist inspectors with set up the evening before Election Day.
Positions are paid $125 for the day and three meals are provided. Poll workers are required to be at the polls at 5 a.m. and stay until all voters have voted and tasks are completed. Training will be provided beforehand.
Those interested in being a Republican poll worker may contact Nancy Bryant at 765-668-7458, and those interested in being a Democratic poll worker may contact Barbara Stodghill at 765-603-0805.
Commissioners conditionally approve bid award
Grant County Commissioners Monday approved awarding a concrete bid package for the central dispatch project pending review of specifications and approval from county attorney Kyle Persinger.
Fredericks Inc. of Pendleton was awarded the bid package as the lowest responsible bidder at $58,000. Dave’s Excavating of Marion submitted a bid of $72,860, while Bowman Construction of Marion submitted a bid of $73,606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.