Physical activity doesn’t have to stop because the gym is closed.
Local personal trainers and health experts say that staying active during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order is vital for both physical and mental health.
“Keeping moving, keeping busy, keeping active, really helps with getting through this day-by-day feeling like we are locked up,” said Jackie Conrad, a personal trainer for The Wellness Center in Marion.
While gyms are closed, Conrad suggests using everyday household items to increase a daily workout.
“You can use a gallon of water to add resistance while you do squats or do bicep curls,” Conrad said.
Conrad also suggests using cans of soup to work out shoulders by doing lateral raises and front raises. Many people online are filling book bags with books and wearing them while doing squats, lunges and jumping jacks, Conrad said.
To keep in contact with her clients from a distance, Conrad said she is using Facebook to post home workout videos and advice for home workouts and is occasionally live-streaming home workouts for her clients.
“Social media is huge,” Conrad said.
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said many people use apps for online workouts.
“It might even be fun to share that experience with other people,” Moore said.
Having a group of people to share your workout goals with is an excellent way to remain connected to friends during social distancing, Moore said.
“There’s going to be a lot of tension, a lot of worry around this virus,” Moore said. “Being cooped up, not getting out, not having physical contact with others can build that up.”
Staying physically active reduces stress, Moore said.
Going for walks around the neighborhood or at the local park, while maintaining 6 feet distance between others, is also allowed during this time, Moore advised.
“Walking is, for the majority of people, the single best exercise to do,” Moore said. “It does definitely reduce stress.”
Working out the body is just as important as working out the mind, according to Mario Rangel, the chief instructor and director of operations for Tiger Martial Arts Fitness Academy.
“We’re all stuck in our homes, and we’re going crazy,” Rangel said.
Doing puzzles, according to Rangel, is a helpful way for people to engage their minds while staying at home.
Rangel said his whole family has done workouts at home together, including playing the active video game “Just Dance.”
“We had a blast,” Rangel said.
Being active and being still are both critical for mental and physical health, according to Rangel.
Practicing mindfulness, or finding different activities that ground you in the present moment, can help with the anxiety many people face because of the coronavirus.
“(Mindfulness) is just a really good thing. It doesn’t have to be weird,” Rangel said. “It’s just calming the mind, clearing the mind.”
One form of mindfulness is yoga.
“It can be practiced anywhere inside or outside,” said yoga instructor Megan Miller. “The most important thing is it anchors you in the present. It calms your whole body.”
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, many people are experiencing anxiety, putting them in a state of fight, flight or freeze, and yoga can help people return to a restful state, Miller said.
“Right now, there is a lot of unknown and a lot of people that don’t have their regular patterns of living or their daily rhythms, they have been disrupted,” Miller said. “So their minds are trying to bring about a sense of control and calm. You need that in order to be creative, so you can create new patterns of living, finding the new normal.”
Miller said there are many free yoga resources available online.
