Marion Police Department
1:57 p.m., Wednesday, 700 block of W. 35th Street, accident involving Janet M. Eagleton, 62, of Marion and Richard E. Orrell, 59, of Sweetser. No injuries were reported.
5:38 p.m., Wednesday, 1300 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving Rollin G. Brown, 84, of Hartford City. No injuries were reported.
9:54 p.m., Wednesday, 200 block of N. Tippy Ditch Drive, accident with no injuries reported.
11:47 p.m., Wednesday, 5500 block of E. Dollar General Way, accident involving Angela Juanita Boothby, 44, of Marion and Robert A. Mathias, 44, of Marion.
Gas City Police Department
7:51 p.m., Wednesday, area of South First and W. South B streets, hit and run.
Fairmount Police Department
4:32 p.m., Wednesday, area of Second and Rush streets, accident with injury.
Marion Fire Department
4:51 a.m., Wednesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
9:54 a.m., Wednesday, 1200 block of N. Washington Street, unknown problem/man down.
10:12 a.m., Wednesday, 1800 block of S. Race Street, smoke investigation.
1:21 p.m., Wednesday, area of 45th and Harmon streets, welfare check.
4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Gallatin Street, overdose.
4:29 p.m., Wednesday, 1700 block of W. Kem Road, unconscious/fainting person.
5:38 p.m., Wednesday, 1300 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving Janiece L. crimmins, 86, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
5:51 p.m., Wednesday, 600 block of E. 27th Street, fire alarm.
5:54 p.m., Wednesday, 3500 block of S. Washington Street, fire alarm.
9:19 p.m., Wednesday, 1100 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, non-traumatic chest pain.
11:21 p.m., Wednesday, 600 block of S. Branson Street, unconscious/fainting person.
Grant County Fire
8:11 a.m., Wednesday, 3800 block of S. Illinois Street, Marion, falls.
10:50 a.m., Wednesday, 1700 block of E. 38th Street, Marion, medical problem.
11:07 a.m., Wednesday, 3100 block of E. 100 North, Marion, non-traumatic chest pain.
11:49 a.m., Wednesday, 1700 block of E. 38th Street, Marion, heart problems.
1:39 p.m., Wednesday, 3000 block of E. 450 North, Marion, car fire.
3:35 p.m., Wednesday, 3700 block of E. 100 South, Marion, appliance fire.
3:49 p.m., Wednesday, 3700 block of E. 100 South, Marion, appliance fire.
Gas City Fire Department
9:27 p.m., Wednesday, area of First and North D streets, unconscious/fainting person.
