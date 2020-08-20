Marion Fire Department
4:58 p.m., Sunday, 400 block of W. 25th Street, breathing problems.
5:06 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Second Street, rekindle.
5:38 p.m., Sunday, 1100 block of W. Sixth Street, unconscious/fainting person.
7:01 p.m., Sunday, 1200 block of W. 11th Street, structure fire.
6:28 a.m., Monday, 1700 block of E. Bradford Street, fire alarm.
7:07 a.m., Monday, 1400 block of E. Bryant Court, breathing problems.
7:10 p.m., Monday, 900 block of N. Washington Street, medical problem.
9:08 p.m., Monday, 2700 block of S. Nebraska Street, fire alarm.
9:17 p.m., Monday, 100 block of E. Sherman Street, stroke.
9:34 p.m., Monday, 1800 block of W. Bradford Street, stroke.
5:32 a.m., Tuesday, 1800 block of W. Ninth Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
1:13 p.m., Tuesday, area of 14th and Nebraska streets, investigation.
1:24 p.m., Tuesday, 2400 block of W. 10th Street, open burning.
1:34 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of S. Western Avenue, accident with injury.
2:34 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of E. Sherman Street, gas/chemical leak.
11:54 p.m., Tuesday, 1800 block of Westlea Drive, carbon monoxide.
Grant County Fire
9:32 a.m., Friday, 100 block of E. Jerry Avenue, Marion, medical problem.
12:11 p.m., Friday, 3800 block of Edgewater Court, Marion, sick person.
4:01 p.m., Friday, 100 block of E. Bobby Avenue, Marion, medical problem.
7:26 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of E. 450 N, Marion, lift assist.
3:15 a.m., Saturday, area of Ind. 37 and 1000 S, accident with injury.
7:21 a.m., Saturday, 3000 block of Shildmyer Road, falls.
7:45 a.m., Saturday, 1500 block of E. 450 N, lift assist.
10:07 a.m., Saturday, 200 block of W. Reade Avenue, Upland, fire alarm.
11:46 a.m., Saturday, 4400 block of N. Grand Drive, rescue.
5:08 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of W. Marks, Swayzee, unconscious/fainting person.
5:33 p.m., Saturday, 4200 block of E. 100 S, Marion, electrical fire.
3:20 a.m., Sunday, 3100 block of E. 100 N, falls.
8:31 a.m., Sunday, 4900 block of N. Crest Road, sick person.
10:25 a.m., Sunday, 3700 block of N. 100 E, field fire.
1:12 p.m., Sunday, 3600 block of N. Sycamore, medical problem.
8:53 p.m., Sunday, 1500 block of E. 37th Street, overdose/poisoning.
6:37 p.m., Monday, 9600 block of W. 800 S, Swayzee, medical problem.
8:48 p.m., Monday, 2800 block of W. 300 S, disturbance.
2:20 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of N. Fourth Avenue, Jonesboro, non-traumatic chest pain.
2:34 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of E. Sherman Street, gas/chemical leak.
5:25 p.m., Tuesday, 1500 block of S. Bethlehem Road, Marion, accident with injury.
Gas City Fire Department
10:31 a.m., Friday, 1000 block of E. Main Street, unconscious/fainting person.
12:02 p.m., Friday, 800 block of E. Main Street, falls.
6:56 a.m., Monday, 500 block of W. 11th Street, Jonesboro, unconscious/fainting person.
8:08 a.m., Monday, 100 block of Earthwise Way, fire alarm.
9:31 a.m., Monday, 5300 block of Eastside Parkway, fire alarm.
10:23 a.m., Monday, 900 block of E. North F Street, falls.
4:37 p.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Main Street, medical problem.
7:38 p.m., Monday, 500 block of E. South F Street, unconscious/fainting person.
12:45 a.m., Tuesday, 5300 block of Eastside Parkway, fire alarm.
12:29 p.m., Tuesday, 800 block of Mitchell Drive, breathing problems.
Marion Fire Investigation
7:01 p.m., Sunday, 1200 block of W. 11th Street, structure fire.
Upland Police Department
6:10 p.m., Monday, 100 block of E. Berry Avenue, hit and run.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
5:25 p.m., Tuesday, 1500 block of S. Bethlehem Road, Marion, accident involving Rikki Anne Rumple, 27, of Van Buren and Twana Jean Johnson, 70, of Marion. Injuries were reported at the scene.
Marion Police Department
12:16 a.m., Tuesday, 3700 block of S. Harmon Street, hit and run.
10:03 a.m., Tuesday, 2900 block of S. Landess Street, accident involving Jewel Lavern Nadratowski, 57, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
1:34 p.m., Tuesday, 2300 block of S. Western Avenue, accident involving Joyce Ann Lewis, 72, of Noblesville and Daniel E. Clanin, 68, of Marion. Clanin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fairmount Police Department
6:34 p.m., Tuesday, 500 block of Circle Drive, accident with no injuries reported.
