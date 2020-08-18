Grant County Sheriff’s Department
11:51 a.m., Friday, area of Ind. 22 and 450 S, Marion, accident involving Mike Ketring, 47, and an animal.
9:51 p.m., Friday, area of River and Harrell roads, accident involving Seth Christian Sheren, 20, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
3:15 a.m., Saturday, 10500 block of S. Ind. 37, accident involving Willie Charles Bonner, 65, of Indianapolis. No injuries were reported.
5:04 p.m., Sunday, 1400 block of E. Bocock Road, Marion, accident with animal.
Marion Police Department
7:23 a.m., Friday, area of 32nd and Poplar streets, accident involving Taneisa Nichole Johnson, 37, and Rhonda Kay Sizemore, 49, both of Marion, and Mark Charles Wooldridge, 60, of Van Buren. No injuries were reported.
2:09 p.m., Friday, area of 30th and Nebraska streets, accident involving Amy Michelle Nestleroad, 49, and Sherry L. Deboard, 44, both of Marion. No injuries were reported.
2:48 p.m., Friday, 1400 block of W. Factory, accident involving Akeem Andrew Wilson, 29, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
3:12 p.m., Friday, 3200 block of S. Western Avenue, hit and run.
4:18 p.m., Friday, area of 10th and Western, accident involving Khaneisha Lynn Ferguson, 29, of Marion and Bronson James Rose, 46, of Lebanon. No injuries were reported.
8:58 p.m., Friday, 1000 block of W. Third Street, accident involving Cynthia M. Johnson, 49, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
10:07 p.m., Friday, 4000 block of S. Western Avenue, accident involving Brenda F. Sloan, 68, and Thomas Raymond Sloan, 68, both of Marion.
4:05 p.m., Saturday, area of 20th and Nebraska streets, accident involving Justin Kristopher Parker, 21, of Marion and Elizabeth Lynne Droste-Glowinsk, 36, of Indianapolis. No injuries were reported.
6:57 p.m., Saturday, 1500 block of W. Nelson Street, hit and run.
7:08 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of W. First Street, accident involving a juvenile and Phillip Joshua Evans, 37, of Marion. Injuries were reported at the scene.
9:44 p.m., Saturday, 400 block of W. Third Street, hit and run.
1:23 a.m., Sunday, 1200 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving William M. Lloyd, 37, of Marion and Rashay Laquan Graham, 29, of Marion. Injuries were reported at the scene.
9:22 a.m., Sunday, accident involving Austin Davis Kistler, 25, of Marion and Sharon Lee Disney, 35, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
10:55 a.m., Sunday, 5900 block of S. Western Avenue, accident with no injuries.
2:03 p.m., Sunday, 200 block of N. Tippy Ditch Drive, accident involving Clayton Rushing, 34, of North Manchester and Dusti Joy Guthrie, 25, of Warsaw. No injuries were reported.
5:28 p.m., Sunday, 800 block of E. 30th Street, accident involving Robbie Joe Turner, 64, of Marion and Leon martin Shodlouski, 29, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
Gas City Police Department
2:07 p.m., Friday, 900 block of E. Main Street, accident involving Melissa L. Hunt, 50, of Marion and Barbara L. Stephens, 68, of Jonesboro. No injuries were reported.
Marion Fire Department
3:54 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of W. First Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
8:12 a.m., Friday, 3700 block of Prince Hall Drive, ambulance assist.
12:50 p.m., Friday, 800 block of W. Fifth Street, gas odor.
1:37 p.m., Friday, 4700 block of S. Colonial Oaks Drive, ambulance assist.
9:58 p.m., Friday, 1000 block of E. 28th Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
10:07 p.m., Friday, 4000 block of S. Western Avenue, accident with injury.
1:41 a.m., Saturday, 1600 block of W. Third Street, heart problems.
5:41 a.m., Saturday, 1000 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, fire alarm.
11:58 a.m., Saturday, 4400 block of N. Grand Drive, rescue.
5:46 p.m., Saturday, 2200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Saturday, 2000 block of S. George, medical problem.
7:09 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of W. First Street, vehicle accident with injury.
7:31 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of N. Washington Street, choking.
7:55 p.m., Saturday, 300 block of N. Butler Avenue, ambulance assist.
11:18 p.m., Saturday, 1700 block of W. Third Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
1:08 a.m., Sunday, 100 block of E. Swayzee Street, breathing problems.
1:23 a.m., Sunday, 1200 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, accident with injury.
9:39 a.m., Sunday, 1500 block of W. Timberview Drive, lift assist.
10:20 a.m., Sunday, 1300 block of N. Beckford Place, breathing problems.
11:08 a.m., Sunday, 1000 block of N. Western Avenue, breathing problems.
12:01 p.m., Sunday, 2200 block of W. Ninth Street, unconscious/fainting person.
4:58 p.m., Sunday, 400 block of W. 25th Street, breathing problems.
5:06 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Second Street, rekindle.
5:38 p.m., Sunday, 1100 block of W. Sixth Street, unconscious/fainting person.
7:01 p.m., Sunday, 1200 block of W. 11th Street, structure fire.
Grant County Fire
9:32 a.m., Friday, 100 block of E. Jerry Avenue, Marion, medical problem.
12:11 p.m., Friday, 3800 block of Edgewater Court, Marion, sick person.
4:01 p.m., Friday, 100 block of E. Bobby Avenue, Marion, medical problem.
7:26 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of E. 450 N, Marion, lift assist.
3:15 a.m., Saturday, area of Ind. 37 and 1000 S, accident with injury.
7:21 a.m., Saturday, 3000 block of Shildmyer Road, falls.
7:45 a.m., Saturday, 1500 block of E. 450 N, lift assist.
10:07 a.m., Saturday, 200 block of W. Reade Avenue, Upland, fire alarm.
11:46 a.m., Saturday, 4400 block of N. Grand Drive, rescue.
5:08 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of W. Marks, Swayzee, unconscious/fainting person.
5:33 p.m., Saturday, 4200 block of E. 100 S, Marion, electrical fire.
3:20 a.m., Sunday, 3100 block of E. 100 N, falls.
8:31 a.m., Sunday, 4900 block of N. Crest Road, sick person.
10:25 a.m., Sunday, 3700 block of N. 100 E, field fire.
1:12 p.m., Sunday, 3600 block of N. Sycamore, medical problem.
8:53 p.m., Sunday, 1500 block of E. 37th Street, overdose/poisoning.
Gas City Fire Department
10:31 a.m., Friday, 1000 block of E. Main Street, unconscious/fainting person.
12:02 p.m., Friday, 800 block of E. Main Street, falls.
Marion Fire Investigation
7:01 p.m., Sunday, 1200 block of W. 11th Street, structure fire.
